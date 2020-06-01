Sajal Ali requests public to stay at home as coronavirus cases escalate

Sajal Ali urges people to stay home as coronavirus cases increase

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who is in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir and family, has urged people to stay at home after coronavirus cases increased in Pakistan.



The Alif actress shared a story on Instagram and urged “People are dying and numbers are increasing everyday. Khuda K wasatay stay home.”

Her comments come after the number of confirmed cases had risen to over 70,000 in Pakistan.

Sajal, who has been treating her fans with adorable photos from the self-isolation, had earlier said, “It's all in our hands. It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together.

"The solution is simple. Stay home. Wash your hands. For 20 seconds! Keep your distance from others as much as possible. Support our government in taking the right steps. Urge everyone you know to take it seriously. I know we can sure as hell beat it together.”







