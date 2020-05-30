Piers Morgan says Prince Harry and Meghan are irrelevant to him

Popular TV show host Piers Morgan has said Prince Harry and Meghan are "utterly irrelevant" to him after the couple left the UK .

The 55-year-old TV host, who will be back on Good Morning Britain after extending his contract for one more year, said that he was glad that celebrities had been "put firmly back in their box" amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said this has allowed people to focus on the everyday heroes.

Speaking to The Sun's V Mag, he said: "I don’t miss the celebrity stuff at all – celebrities have been put firmly back in their box... The real stars are the health workers. They’re the people that we need to value the highest."

While discussing Meghan and Prince Harry's move to the United States, he said "I don't really care about them anymore".

"They seem so utterly irrelevant, stuck in their rented Hollywood mansion, desperately trying to get attention. Doing stupid lawsuits and whining about the media. No one cares."