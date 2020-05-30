Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky's 'accelerated' romance might lead to an engagement

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been in quarantine together since early March

Lady Gaga and her beau Michael Polansky’s romance seems to be heating up in the midst of quarantine.





According to reports, the couple may be taking serious turns in their relationship as they got to spend ample time together during their three-month self-isolation period.

A little birdy told HollywoodLife that the couple is likely to be hearing wedding bells soon as they might be heading towards an engagement.

“They have been staying together at her place in Malibu since March because of the isolation orders but even when everything goes back to normal, it’s a given that they will continue to live together,” the source spilled, adding that, “this pandemic has accelerated their relationship.”

However, the insider believes that while this surge has the potential of “going either way, for them it’s been a good thing.”

“They are totally intertwined now, it honestly seems like she’s met her soul mate. It won’t shock anyone if they get engaged soon, they’re so in love.”

The vocal powerhouse and the Harvard alum have been in quarantine together since early March.