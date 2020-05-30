Gigi Hadid ‘enraged and sickened’ over killing of George Floyd

Enraged over killing of George Floyd, Gigi Hadid has said that the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters have to face the consequences- behind bars.



Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared the quote of Will Smith that reads “Racism isn’t getting worse, it’s getting filmed”.

She wrote a lengthy note over the killing of George. She says “Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events.”

“It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting “investigated” or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars.”



The supermodel went on to say “&& it’s not only an issue with black men being killed by cops ... it’s an issue every time we see them being treated, in even non-violent situations, VERY CLEARLY differently than many very-high-risk incidents involving white men; it’s an issue that the President is making dangerous public statements about enforcing the shooting of protesters -rightfully angered by another UNNEEDED KILLING of another black person & DEMANDING JUSTICE WHERE IT IS 100% NEEDED- while exactly 28 days earlier, he tweeted about white protesters, who stood ARMED WITH GUNS protesting a WORLDWIDE HEALTH PANDEMIC as “very good people” urging the Governor to “See them, talk to them, make a deal.” ??????????.”

“EVERY. TIME. feels more disheartening and nauseating because our cries for the Government and Americans to do better seem unheard; but even when we feel like what we do isn’t enough or can’t help, we have to do more,” she further said.

She urged “Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM.”

“THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY,” Gigi further said.