Prince Harry will be a 'lost soul' in LA as he isn't 'as tough as Meghan'

Prince Harry will be like a ‘lost soul’ in the United States, says one royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to the United States from across the pond may not have be the smoothest, especially for the duke.

And while several reports have been coming afloat about Harry feeling ‘homesick’ and ‘rudderless’ in Los Angeles, California, it seems like the feeling of being out-of-place, won’t be going away any time soon.

Royal author Tom Quinn was cited by the Daily Mail saying the Duke of Sussex will be like a ‘lost soul’ in the United States.

"Harry will be like a lost soul in the US...It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England. Because he's not as tough as she is,” Quinn said.

Earlier royal biographer Andrew Morton while speaking to The Sunday Times was more or less of the same opinion.

"They will have to get used to the paparazzi and in Hollywood the gloves will be off...They'll have TMZ sticking a camera in their faces saying, 'How's your day going?' It will be aggressive and Harry won't like that,” Morton had said.

A few weeks prior, a source had revealed how Harry was ‘missing having structure in his life.’

“Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now. He doesn’t have friends in LA like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job,” the insider revealed.