close
Fri May 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 23, 2020

Miley Cyrus dresses up beau Cody Simpson for his new music video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 23, 2020

Miley Cyrus glammed  up boyfriend Cody Simpson in fishnets and red lipstick as she made directorial debut with his 'Captain's Dance With The Devil' music video.

During their quarantine, Miley and Cody got creative, crafting the kooky DIY music video for the acoustic track.

Cody got into drag for the short video - filmed entirely at Miley's home - letting the former Disney Channel star dress him up in fishnets and red lipstick.

Cody embraced his feminine side, matching his crimson pout to a shiny manicure while wearing a lacy shirt and piles of costume jewelry.

The Malibu singer, 27, and Aussie singer, 23, were responsible for all of the creative aspects of the video, piecing together the costumes, lighting and set design with things from around the house.

The singer/poet transformed into several characters for the music video, where he also plays a sailor, the captain and a narrator.

Latest News

More From Entertainment