Pakistani celebrities express sorrow over loss of lives in PIA plane crash in Karachi

Pakistani celebrities deeply saddened over the loss of lives in plane crash in Karachi

Pakistani celebrities are deeply saddened over the loss of lives in a plane crash in Karachi and have prayed for the early recovery of the injured.



Earlier today, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday less than a minute before landing. It is estimated that at least 98 people were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers.

Pakistani celebrities turned to social media to express their grief over the sad incident.



Humayun Saeed turned to Instagram and wrote, "Deeply saddened about the plane crash in Karachi. May Allah grant jannat to those who have passed away and give their families the strength to deal with the loss.

"And May Allah bless the survivors with health. Ameen," Saeed added.

Mehwish Hayat took to Twitter and wrote, "Cannot believe the news coming in about the #planecrash In khi. Is there no end to the suffering we are having to endure this year?

"Today, on Jum'atul-Widaa' lets pray for all those who’ve perished and their families... Innallillaahi wa inna ilehi rajioon," Hayat added.

Adnan Siddiqui said, "I’m extremely saddened to hear about PIA crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

"May Allah grant them higher place in Jannah. Ameen," Siddiqui added.

Ayeza Khan said the PIA plane crash reminded her of the 2016 plane crash wherein Junaid Jamshed also passed away.

Iqra Aziz said: "To say I am devastated would be an understatement. I can't find the words to describe how saddening it is hearing about the unfortunate fate that befell the families affected by the PIA plane crash in Karachi.



"Praying for the victims and their families," she added.