Justin Bieber, his father Jeremy go out for fishing together

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who is in self-isolation with his wife Hailey Baldwin in Ontario, Canada, went out for fishing with his father Jeremy Bieber.



The Sorry singer turned to Instagram to share the adorable photo of father-son duo fishing near a pond.

He captioned the endearing post “Father son fishing” while tagging father Jeremy Bieber.

The friends and fans of Justin Bieber were thrilled to see them fishing together as his father and he were not close in the past and now they have grown super close.



Justin Bieber, who has been treating his fans with adorable photos from the quarantine, has acknowledged the importance of his father in his life numerous times despite he did not live with him whilst growing up.

Earlier, Justin shared picture with his baby sister and penned down a sweet note for her.

He wrote, “Dear baby sis, you will grow up to be a confident, strong, kind, compassionate powerful woman! Excited to watch you grow into the incredible woman you are DESTINED TO BE! @baybieber.”