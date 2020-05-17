Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr who gave the band its image, dies at 81

Astrid Kirchherr, acclaimed German photographer, who catapulted to fame by capturing British rock band the Beatles in their early days, passed away at age 81.

Her death was confirmed by Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn on Wednesday who said the photographer breathed her last in Hamburg after a brief period of illness.

“Danke schön, Astrid Kirchherr. Intelligent, inspirational, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, aware, beautiful, smart, loving and uplifting friend to many. Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable. She died in Hamburg on Wednesday, a few days before turning 82. RIP,” he tweeted.

Kirchherr had first met the band at a Hamburg nightclub where they were playing. She later told Beatles biographer Bob Splitz how she was instantly intrigued by them.

"It was like a merry-go-round in my head, they looked absolutely astonishing. My whole life changed in a couple of minutes. All I wanted was to be with them and to know them,” she had said.

The late photographer had started dating Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist, and was even known to have given the group its iconic mop top style haircut after she cut Sutcliffe’s hair.

The two were engaged for a brief period before Sutcliffe passed away of a brain haemorrhage in 1962 at the age of 21.

Kirchherr later told NPR in 2010: "He was, and still is, the love of my life.”

After the death of the ace photographer, Ringo Starr extended his condolences, saying: “God bless Astrid a beautiful human being And she took great photos peace and love.”

George Harrison’s widow Olivia Harrison also honoured Kirchherr and expressed her sorrow as she tweeted from her late husband’s account: “Astrid is and was the sweetest woman, so thoughtful and kind and talented, with an eye to capture a soul. Our family loved her and none more than George. I am truly saddened but honoured to have known her. Olivia.”



