Jennifer Aniston was ‘devastated’ after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's romantic vacation to Kenya

Jennifer Aniston has always been vocal about her feelings regarding being dumped by Brad Pitt and the fact that he cheated on her with Angelina Jolie.



The former spouses eventually got divorced in 2005, the same year when Pitt and Jolie went on a romantic getaway to Kenya, with their son Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

A bunch of paparazzi pictures cooked up a storm of the trio looking happy on their first vacation ever.

Revealing her sentiments in a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair in 2006, Aniston said she was truly ‘shocked’ to see the pictures.

"I would be a robot if I said I didn’t feel moments of anger, of hurt, of embarrassment," Aniston confessed.

The 51-year-old actress shared that the pictures weren't the highlights of her year. "Who would deal with that and say, 'Isn't that sweet! That looks like fun!'? But shit happens. You joke and say, 'What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.'"

The Murder Mystery star also shared what might have gone wrong in her marriage with Pitt.

"I don’t think anybody in a marriage gets to a point where they feel like 'We’ve got it!' You’re two people continually evolving, and there will be times when those changes clash. There are all these levels of growth—and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen," the actress said.