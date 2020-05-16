Eminem looks back at 'Relapse'

Eminem released his album "Relapse" years ago. The rapper took to Twitter to mark the 11th anniversary of the hit album.



"For old time's sake #Relapse11," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a clip.



The celebrated album was released on May 15, 2009 to much critical acclaim when Eminem was just getting sober.

Meanwhile, the rapper is helping people of Detroit amid the coronavirus pandemic through his Marshall Mathers Foundation for which he has also received support from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.