Katy Perry opens up about rumors of a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift. Photo: Yahoo Sports

Fans of both singing sensations, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were recently left in elation after rumors of a possible collaboration were revealed.

According to fan speculation, the pair have officially put an end to their farce with collaborated hits. However during an interview, Katy Perry shut down all claims surrounding the subject.

During her interview with Hits Radio Breakfast, Katy admitted, “Not as yet. No, I mean, it’s, it’s, the fans are so fun, I mean, they do search far and wide for Easter eggs and we do put them in our visuals and in lyric videos and music videos, in content that we create. But, not everything is an Easter egg.”

She went on to say that albeit they are not currently working on something together, Katy is open to the idea of it in the future.

Before signing off Katy stated, “the fans are definitely excited for something like that to happen in the future and I’m always open."