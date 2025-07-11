Ryan Gosling takes major decision with wife Eva Mendes after leaving LA

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling shock friends with huge change

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have left their friends concerned after suddenly cutting them off as they move towards a more private lifestyle.

The 44-year-old actor moved away from Los Angeles with Mendes, 51, but now they have reportedly "built this super insular life and don't really let anyone in anymore."

The Barbie star and the Hitch actress share two kids, Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, and "It started when they first had kids, and then when the pandemic happened, they totally locked down – but the weird thing is that even after restrictions were lifted, nothing really changed,” a source told RadarOnline.

They continued, "A lot of their longtime friends feel totally iced out because Eva and Ryan have kept the door shut on nearly everyone who isn't immediate family."

While the Blade Runner actor has a more social life than his wife, the insider said that he supports her decision to lead a private life.

Even though Gosling is now planning to move to London this summer with his family where he will be filming Star Wars: Starfighter, the insider said, "No doubt it will be more of the same, with them doing their own thing and Ryan only socializing while he's on set and then rushing back to Eva and the kids."

Speaking of Mendes, they added, "She has no interest in fame and can't stand the Hollywood scene, to the point where she won't even walk a red carpet with Ryan anymore, so it's no surprise that she won't go to any of the industry parties.”

However, they said, “what's hard for people to understand is why she's now cut out almost all of their Hollywood friends too, not just people who were acquaintances – these are people that thought they were genuinely friends.”