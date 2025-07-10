David Corenswet reveals intense ‘Superman’ moments with James Gunn

The Superman star David Corenswet shared some intense behind the scenes moment ahead of upcoming DC superhero film.

Corenswet opened up about director James Gunn straightforward personality and how he doesn’t take it personally.

In an interview with GQ, the Twisters star discussed his one of a kind relationship with the filmmaker.

"I think in a lot of ways, James and I are made for each other," he said. "James has this habit of, as you’re working on the scene, he’ll sit back by the monitors on the god mic and he’ll yell directions at you, which is not how directors generally work."

He further said that while "this is something that would throw lots of actors off," the yelling did not bother him.

"The second that happened, I went, OK, this is going to be great because I have no idea what I’m doing. I desperately need a director," the actor admitted.

Coresnwet added, "I need a director who knows what they want and is willing to say it out loud without too much politeness and without beating around the bush."

"If I’m no good, tell me I’m no good, and then let’s work together to make me good," he added.

Meanwhile Gunn gushed about Corenswet saying that "sometimes he asks great questions" which are good for the movie as it make it better" however he added that Corenswet "knows where my limit are. And when I say, 'David, shut the f**k up,’ David totally gets it and does not take that personally."

Superman is set to be released in theatres on July 11.