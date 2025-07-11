Joseph Quinn opens up about role in 'The Beatles' film

Joseph Quinn opens up about his role in The Beatles film

Joseph Quinn, known for his role in Stranger Things, weighs in on his role in the Beatles biopic.

Quinn, who is set to play guitarist George Harrison alongside Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, shared how excited he is to take on the role.

Speaking at the London premiere for the Marvel film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Quinn told the PA news agency he felt "inspired" by his Beatles co-stars.

He said, "It feels exciting; it feels a little daunting. I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it."

Sharing rare behind the scene moments of the film, he added, "We've been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I've really been enjoying. It's beyond my wildest dreams. I can't believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this."

Directed by Sam Mendes, the biopic will be made in four different films intertwining with each other showcasing each member of the hit 60's British boyband.

The biopic is expected to be released by April 2028.