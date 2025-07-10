Ellie Goulding adds star power at 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Ellie Goulding steals the spotlight in the Royal Box on Wimbledon Day 11.

Ellie Goulding brought a touch of music royalty to SW19 as she took her seat in the Royal Box on Day 11 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

The Love Me Like You Do singer looked chic in a tailored cream ensemble, pairing her look with soft waves and minimal makeup that perfectly suited the summer setting.

Goulding, a longtime Wimbledon fan, was all smiles as she watched the gripping matches unfold, taking in the action alongside a host of high profile guests.

Joining her in the exclusive Royal Box was national treasure Stephen Fry, who quickly became the life of the party.

David Suchet, celebrated for his iconic role as Hercule Poirot, looked sharp in a navy suit as he settled into a front row seat.

A seasoned stage and screen actor, Suchet seemed fully immersed in the drama playing out on Centre Court, perhaps appreciating the strategic brilliance of the tennis with a detective's eye.

Adding to the A-list atmosphere were actors Fiona Shaw and Rob Brydon, who were seen sharing a lively conversation between matches.

While King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Duchess of Edinburgh carried out royal duties elsewhere, it was clear the Royal Box had no shortage of star power.