Whoopi Goldberg gives honest take on new ‘Superman’

The View host Whoopi Goldberg has recently gushed over David Corenswet's performance in the new Superman movie.

The actor and his costar Rachel Brosnahan made an appearance on July 10 episode of the show where Sister Act star sang praises for David, calling him “kind and good-hearted” in the movie.

“I have to say something to you, because when I was sitting and I was watching because the first scene between the two of you, I'm thinking 'okay, okay, okay, this is alright, alright,' and progressively I felt myself getting annoyed,” recalled the 69-year-old.

Whoopi said, “I couldn't figure out what was happening. And what it was I forgot what kindness looked like, and I kept waiting for Superman to become quippy, and he's not that. He's never been that.”

Therefore, the Ghost actress admitted she “fell in love with you as Superman” while speaking to David.

Whoopi revealed that after watching the movie, it “allowed” her to question herself, “who have I become that I didn't recognise the kindness?”

She told David, “I know it sounds crazy, but it knocked me for a loop, 'cause I thought 'oh, that's right. He's nice and he's kind and he's different.’”

Elsewhere on the show, David explained how it felt to wear Superman's costume for the first time on set.

“I must confess I had to muster some courage that I didn't really feel in that moment,” stated the Twisters actor.

David cited Christopher Reeve, adding, “It's just you in your tights. It can all go terribly wrong.”

“But then I saw some of our crew members who are grown men and sort of gruff professional men, and to see them kind of soften and become 10-year-old boys again, that was when I thought, 'Okay, this might work’,” said the actor.