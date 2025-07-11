Julian McMahon’s cause of death: New details revealed

Nip/Tuck star Julian McMahon’s official cause of death has been revealed after he breathed his last at the age of 56.

A week after the Charmed actor’s wife, Kelly, confirmed the news of his passing. Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office in Florida stated that he died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer.

The manner of death was ruled natural, and McMahon’s remains have since been cremated.

Before the latest report was obtained by People, Julian’s wife issued a statement shortly after his death on July 2, revealing that her beloved husband "died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," however, did not specify which type of cancer.

Since Julian’spassing earlier this month his friends, fellow actors and several celebrities have been flooding social media with heartfelt tributes and fan edits.

In the wake of his shocking death Charmed co-stars Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Nip/Tuck costars Dylan Walsh and Joely Richardson and The Surfers star Nicolas Cage honoured the late actor.

Julian is survived by his wife and 25-year-old daughter Madison, whom he shared with ex-wife Brooke Burns.