Brie Larson shares major update about new ‘The Bear’ role

Brie Larson finally shares interesting update about ‘The Bear’ role

Brie Larson has recently dished out major update on her highly-anticipated cameo in the fourth season of The Bear.

The Marvels actress, who makes her debut as a comedic role, reflected on the excitement since the beginning of the show.

“It was Abby Elliott’s idea that we would both be wearing these headbands and cupcake dresses, going at it,” said the 35-year-old in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair.

Brie opened up that her journey to The Bear started in 2024 when series creator, Christopher Storer reached out to her for the secret role.

The actress recounted, “We both joke that we were the first people to take a chance on each other.”

“I just always believed in his talent, and obviously, he felt the same way about me. So, it's just been such a treat for both of us to watch each other,” explained Brie.

Brie pointed out that maintaining secrecy was not an issue for her as she had already honed her skills during her years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I'm pretty used to keeping secrets now because of the many years working with Marvel,” she noted.

Brie added, “I needed to go to Chicago for a week, and I didn't know how to explain to anybody why I was going to Chicago.”