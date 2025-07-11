Jenna Ortega reflects on her time spent in Ireland filming ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega looked back on her time filming Wednesday season two in Ireland.

Ortega plays the titular character of Wednesday Addams, a fictional character created by Charles Addams in 1940. She is known for her deadpan wit, dark humour and love for macabre.

The second season of the highly anticipated TV series was filmed around various locations in Ireland, including Dublin and Wicklow, with Charleville Castle in Tullamore, Offaly, standing in as the halls of Nevermore Academy.

As per the Irish Independent, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star who had never been to Ireland before said her time there was "wonderful."

"The crew was so hardworking, so sweet. Everybody here really felt like a family, and it’s wonderful that they’ve all shot together so much," she said.

Sharing what she loved most about the country, the actress added, "My favourite thing was just how kind the people are, but also the countryside was really nice. I did my best to see as much of the island as I could while I was there."

Ortega continued, "I went north, south, east, west, I went all over. I’m pretty proud of myself. This season has some of our best visuals. There's just so much that’s going on in so many incredible setups."

Directed by Tim Burton, the eight-episode season of Wednesday is set to premiere of Netflix next month.

First four episodes will be released on August 6 and then the remaining episodes are scheduled for September 3.