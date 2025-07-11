Freddie Prinze Jr reveals modern fans’ reaction to original ‘IKWYDLS’

Freddie Prinze Jr has recently revealed modern fans’ reaction to original I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While speaking to Fandango, Freddie said that the horror genre changes more rapidly as he noted it “evolves more quickly than any other type of movie”.

“Horror writers and directors are constantly trying to outscare each other and freak out audiences based on what the last generation did,” explained the She’s All That actor.

Freddie quipped that today’s kids might watch the original I Know What You Did Last Summer from 1997 and “laugh”.

The Scooby-Doo actor pointed out that he admired horror movie-makers who are always thinking about what’s next.

“When I saw Phantasm for the first time, it wasn't scary. I thought it was like, 'Okay, I'm laughing at it.' And my buddy, who was five years older than me, was like, 'It was the scariest stuff I ever saw,’” recalled Freddie.

He added, “And for me, it was Freddy Krueger, and for the Scream generation, that's funny.”