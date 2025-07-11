Michelle Yeoh ‘honoured’ to be part of ‘Ne Zha 2’

Michelle Yeoh has recently revealed she feels “honoured” to be a part of an English-language version of Chinese blockbuster animation Ne Zha 2.

Written and directed by movie-maker Yang Yu, Ne Zha 2 made box office history earlier this year as it became the first non-Hollywood movie to cross $2B worldwide in its original language version.

Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, called the movie “a landmark in Chinese animation”.

In a press statement, the Tomorrow Never Dies actress said, “I’m honoured to be part of Ne Zha 2, a landmark in Chinese animation and a powerful reminder of how universal our stories can be.”

“Sharing this with audiences in English is such a joy, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience the wonder, heart, spectacular artistry, and magic of this film on the big screen,” explained Michelle.

Deadline reported that an English-language version of the movie is now in production, with A24 and CMC Pictures collaborating to bring the movie to cinemas this summer.

It is pertinent to mention that a subtitled version of the movie was released in Europe and the US earlier this year.

For the unversed, Ne Zha 2 is a “sequel to the 2019 fantasy adventure Ne Zha, which revolves around a young boy born with unique powers who teams up with dragon prince Ao Bing to fight demons and save the very community that fears him”.