'Fantastic Four' star shares heartfelt advice he received from Mark Ruffalo

The Fantastic Four: First Step actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach opened up about the meaningful advice he was given by Mark Ruffalo.

Moss-Bachrach is set to play Ben Grimm/ The Thing, a character who is entirely computer generated.

In a video press conference shared by People magazine, along with his co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, The Bear actor revealed how Ruffalo reached out to ease his nerves.

"I got a really nice, very long, thorough text from Mark Ruffalo because my character is performance-capture, and I was a little anxious about that," he said.

Previously, Mark has portrayed Bruce Banner/ The Hulk in the MCU in The Avengers.

While Ruffalo has appeared in human form throughout for his MCU appearances, his character has frequently computer-generated for action sequences and has entirely filmed using performance capture since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"It's something I've never done before, and Mark immediately I don't know, he somehow got wind of my insecurity about it and he was really generous and sort of went through the whole thing with me," he added.

The upcoming movie meets the four characters in 1960s, after they have already began working as a superhero team.

The film follows the conflict between the superhero group with the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and her boss, a planet-eating god called Galactus, who threatens to destroy the Fantastic Four's Earth.

The Fantastic Four: First Step is set to release on July 24. The lead cast will also appear in the next year's much anticipated star-studded film, Avengers: Doomsday slated for release on December 18, 2026.