Brad Pitt makes 'final' attempt to mend relationship with kids: source

Brad Pitt tries to regain kids’ trust after they sided with Angelina Jolie in feud

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s bond might have been damaged beyond any hope for reconciliation, but he is afraid to lose his kids to the feud.

The 61-year-old Hollywood star is making “desperate” attempts to mend his relationship with kids, especially twins Knox and Vivienne, who are celebrating their 17th birthday this weekend.

The Fight Club star has allegedly reached out to the duo hoping to "make amends" for his past behavior and is "praying" they'll "give him another chance," according to RadarOnline.

“Brad's desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote to say the least. So far there's been no word back from the twins or their reps,” a source told the outlet.

"When Vivienne dropped Pitt from her name, he got the message loud and clear," they added, saying that it made him "totally devastated."

Even though most of his kids have dropped Pitt’s name since the divorce, a "glimmer of hope" is left for him because Knox "has kept Jolie-Pitt as his surname."

Another source told Daily Mail that while the F1 actor has "accepted" he and Jolie will always be "at odds," he hopes he can have a relationship with his kids.

"Brad is a family man," they added, adding that “he will always want to be an anchor in their lives," referring to his six children, who he shares with Jolie.