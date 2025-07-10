Jason Momoa, Adria Arjona's romance in hot waters?

Jason Momoa seeking unnecessary attention to prove them as 'power couple'

Aquaman famed Jason Momoa, who is currently dating Adria Arjona, might deteriorate their relationship himself.

Momoa’s friends fear that his efforts to seek attention for his relationship with Arjona might create trouble for him.

Without a doubt, the Fast X star treats girlfriend nicely and makes sure to parade around her whenever he gets chance.

The duo has been dating each other publicly since 2024.

But sources say that he is trying hard to sell them together as a “power couple”, which may cause problems.

According to reports of National Enquirer, “He’s trying to sell them together as this power couple when he should just lean back and enjoy the improbable success he’s had this year.”

Sources also say, “It’s a bad look and he should know better, but the guy is silly in love, and he can’t resist sharing that.”

A few months back, Jason and Adria made a ravishing appearance at the premiere of A Minecraft Movie, where they both wore colour coordinated purple outfits.

The Game of Thrones star was also noticed setting her hair at the red carpet.

Meanwhile, the lovebirds also appeared together at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her movie, Splitsville.