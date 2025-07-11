The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson reveals painful truth behind the scenes

Dwayne Johnson reveals painful truth behind one major scene in 'The Smashing Machine' biopic

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed heart wrenching inspiration behind one major scene in Mark Kerr-inspired MMA biopic The Smashing Machine.

During Kerr’s induction ceremony at the UFC Hall of Fame, the Rock told the raw story behind Kerr’s silent fight.

"As we were making the film, one of the fights that Mark fought was a pride fight against Fujita," Johnson, 53, recalled on stage. "Fujita had Mark down, he was down on all fours, and Mark didn't move, he couldn't move, he was getting rocked."

"Before we shot that scene, I pulled Mark aside and I said, hey brother, could you not have just tapped out?" the American actor and professional wrestler continued. "And he said, I don't know, DJ, I just couldn't move my hands, I couldn't move my arms."

When Johnson asked Kerr what was going through his mind at that moment, he replied, "I didn't want to let anybody down." The response hit Johnson deeply.

"That stuck with me in here," he said. "It moved me because it made me realize, it’s not about the wins, it’s about the pressure to win."

Johnson reflected on the intense pressure that comes with success, fame, and the expectation to always deliver, which he depicted in the biopic as well.

The Smashing Machine is based on the true story of MMA legend Kerr, brought to life by Johnson.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the 2025 intense new biopic strips away the glitz of Hollywood and shows the brutal toll of fame, addiction, and personal demons.