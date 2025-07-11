Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson confirm they are back together after split

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson confirm romance is back on after brief breakup

Peregrine Pearson has apparently won Sophie Turner back as the two were spotted strolling the streets of London together.

The 29-year-old actress and the British aristocrat, 30, were seen walking in public, as they appeared relaxed in casual attire.

The Games of Thrones alum wore a grey full-sleeved shirt paired with low-rise pants while her beau sported a relaxed blue untucked buttoned down with black jeans, according to pictures obtained by DeuxMoi.

Both the public figures hid their eyes behind sunglasses on the sunny day out.

The public outing confirmed that the lovebirds are very much back together after they were allegedly broken up a few months back.

Turner has also refollowed Pearson on Instagram which further clarifies the fact that their romance is back on.

This comes after the couple sparked speculations with their Glastonbury festival outing last week.

Turner and Pearson were spotted packing on PDA at the music festival behind the stage, after they had spent a while apart. The duo spent majority of their time together, holding hands and showing affection and didn’t leave each other’s side according to witnesses.