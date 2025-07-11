John Cena gets candid about his acting persona

John Cena has recently made shocking revelation about his acting.

The Freelance actor, who is currently starring in Prime Video’s Heads of State, shared that he never thought himself smarter than his audience or colleagues while acting.

“I am merely a mercenary in a meat suit,” he told Entertainment Weekly, while reading through reviews of his work.

Cena admitted, “I do what I'm told.”

“To be able to think for an audience is impossible,” said the Argylle actor.

Cena noted, “I don't think there's a project I've ever been a part of where I know how other people think. I don't ever try to.”

In a video posted on EW account, the Peacemaker actor read through reviews of his acting work.

Interestingly, Cena also read Heads of State co-star Idris Elba’s remarks about him.

“John's very funny… He's a big improvisational guy, so there were lots of that. When we left Suicide Squad, we wanted to work together again,” stated Elba.

Cena responded to Elba's comments, saying, “Idris, you nice, nice man. The Suicide Squad was very fun.”

“I think our personalities differed in a way to allow us both to shine, and now, here we are again. Except this time, I'm the president and he's the prime minister,” stated the 48-year-old.

Not only Elba, Heads of State director Ilya Naishuller also wrote comments about Cena and Elba.

“Their charisma, screen presence, and the chemistry they genuinely have with each other is off the charts, making them the perfect buddy movie protagonists,” added the movie-maker.