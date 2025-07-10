Ed Helms never wanted his parents to watch 'The Hangover'?

'The Hangover' features Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, and Zach Galifianakis

Ed Helms, who is widely known for playing Stu in The Hangover franchise, has shared a rare insight.

The 2009 comedy thriller movie featuring him along with Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis follows the story of four friends knitted in "The Wolfpack" and go on wild adventures together.

The 51-year-old star, in a recent interview, revealed that he has always felt nervous of his parents seeing his popular movie series.

Helms opened that he grew up in "repressed Southern home" and The Hangover is not the kind of movie he should have been in, keeping in mind the conservative environment of his family.

While speaking at the SiriusXM’s Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast, the Tag actor stated, "I grew up in a kind of a repressed Southern home. Politically, very progressive, but still a very socially conservative kind of environment.”

"And so The Hangover is nuts. That's not what they raised me to do, to be in a movie like The Hangover.”

Ed admitted that he is still nervous about his parents watching the franchise.

Even though, when his mum saw the movie for the first time, she gave a very positive reaction to it and for him, it was an unforgettable moment.