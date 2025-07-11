Colin Jost finally addresses Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey’s latest PDA

Colin Jost has recently addressed Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey’s recent PDA.

The Jurassic World Rebirth costars turned heads around last month after they greeted each other with a kiss on the lips at various red carpet premieres to promote their blockbuster movie.

When asked about Colin’s reaction to Scarlett and Jonathan’s kiss, the SNL star jokingly said, “I guess in Jurassic Park terms, the attack always comes from the raptor you never thought was there. Of all the threats out there, I wasn’t thinking it was Jonathan.”

Colin spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said, “I think it’s going to be OK.”

Later, the American comedian and writer noted, “Jonathan is an out gay man. It didn’t seem like the biggest threat.”

On a serious note, Colin added, “People really blow it out of proportion when someone kisses their friend hello.”

While responding to a joke about getting a kiss from Bridgerton star on the red carpet instead of his wife.

“Jonathan and I, at the red carpet, we were like, ‘I guess we have to kiss now? Is that what happens? Close the loop?’” stated the 43-year-old.

Meanwhile, Jonathan discussed his viral moments with Scarlett, telling ET, “I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friend…life’s too short not to.”

For the unversed, Colin made red carpet appearance with Scarlett and Jonathan at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in New York City on June 23 and could not stay away from his actress wife.