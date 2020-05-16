Selena Gomez has a powerful message for the graduating class of 2020

Selena Gomez joined some of the biggest names around the world to congratulate the graduating class

The graduating class of 2020 may have missed out on having a proper ceremony owing to the pandemic but the who’s who of Hollywood knew exactly how to make it up to them.

Vocal powerhouse Selena Gomez joined some of the biggest names around the world to congratulate the graduating class in the mega virtual ceremony #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which streamed on Facebook Watch and Instagram.

The Rare singer stepped forth with a powerful and uplifting message for the students as she addressed them saying: “You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point.”

“I know it’s not exactly how you imagined your graduation would look like. I want to say it’s ok to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life. It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions,” she said.

“So, don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us. If you don’t believe in yourself, you don’t expect others to believe in your abilities.”

The singer concluded her message, saying: “Hopefully, when large gatherings are allowed, everybody can get together and celebrate [your] important achievement. But until then, stay safe, stay connected with your friends and your loved ones, and congratulations!”