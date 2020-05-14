Angelina Jolie reveals she got a tattoo for someone special

Angelina Jolie has revealed the heartfelt story behind the tattoo she got for someone special she loved the most.

The 'Maleficent' star was close to her mother Marcheline Bertrand prior to her death, which happened when Jolie was in her thirties. The actress recently opened up about the real story behind the tattoo, which she got after her mother passed away in 2007.

There’s a tattoo on her right hand that largely has been referenced as an 'm' for her mother. Though the tattoo is for Marcheline but it's not 'm'. It was actually a 'w' for 'Winter', a song written by The Rolling Stones for the album 'Goat’s Head Soup in 1973'.

The song was favorite of Marcheline Bertrand she sang to Jolie as a baby, it became a focal point of the actress and she shared her memories of the song in a recently penned essay.



"I got a small tattoo on my right hand after my mother died, knowing that hand tattoos fade. It looks to others like a letter 'm.' But it wasn’t an 'm”'for Marcheline, her name. It was a 'w' for 'Winter' — the Rolling Stones song she sang to me as a baby, and that I remember loving as a little girl. 'It sure been a cold, cold winter,'she would sing to me. And at the line, 'I wanna wrap my coat around you,' she would wrap me up in my blankets and snuggle me."



