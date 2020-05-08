When Gigi Hadid ditched hugging Harry Styles post Zayn Malik’s ‘One Direction’ exit

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik sparked relationship rumours for the first time in 2015, months after the singer announced his sudden exit from One Direction.

After news broke out that the couple are officially together, Hadid was seen snubbing Harry Styles while embracing other bandmates – Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – and going for a handshake instead of a hug.

At the 2015 American Music Awards, former Directioners ran into their ex-bandmate's girlfriend, during an interview, "Have you ever met One Direction, Gigi?" the interviewer asked the supermodel. "Kinda!" Hadid replied.

Malik’s ladylove then shook hands with Harry Styles, in an extremely awkward interaction, and proceeded to hug Payne, Tomlinson and Horan.

Take a look at the awkward encounter here

On the other hand, it was recently reported that Hadid had supported Malik’s decision of quitting the band.



"The more that he is on his own, the more that he is finding the soul in the music and what's making him really happy to sing and genuinely makes him want to be on the stage. The music that he is starting to do more now is showing how much more he is learning about himself,” she had said at that time.