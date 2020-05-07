Netflix says first two seasons of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' are arriving next month

The first two seasons of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" would be available on Netflix next month, the streaming giant said in a Tweet.

It said the first two seasons of "Keeping up With the Kardashians" are coming on UK Netflix soon.

In the announcement made on Twitter, Netflix said though it was unexpected news for fans, season 1 and 2 of Keeping up with the Kardashians will be on Netflix from June 1st.

Kendall and Kyle were children when the first series arrived in 2007. Kylie is now a mother herself and Kendall is one of the top models in the world.

