US authorities investigating runway incident involving 'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford

US authorities are investigating a runway incident involving Hollywood star Harrison Ford.

According to Reuters, the Stars Wars actor was piloting a small plane that wrongly crossed a runway where another aircraft was landing.

The news agency reported that the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the incident.

There was no danger of a crash in the incident that occurred last week at an airport in southern California, according to an FAA statement cited by the New York Times.

A publicist for Ford told media the actor misheard a radio instruction from the air traffic controller (ATC).

“He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” Ina Treciokas, Ford’s publicist, said.

“The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”

The planes had come within 1,100 meters of each other at the Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles last Friday.

The actor, who played swashbuckling space smuggler Han Solo in the Star Wars film franchise, was at the controls of a two-seat Aviat Husky light plane in the incident.



