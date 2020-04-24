Chris Hemsworth recalls his funny interaction with Brad Pitt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he had an awkward, starstruck moment when he met his favourite actor Brad Pitt at Once Upon A Time in Hollywood's LA premiere.
If a fan ever had the opportunity to meet his or her favourite star, the starstruck feeling is like any other. The same applies to celebrities too, when they meet a personality that they have admired over time. Such was the case recently for Chris Hemsworth, who recalled the awkward yet funny interaction he had had with Oscar-winning star Brad Pitt.
It was indeed a hilarious interaction between two of the biggest Hollywood stars.
The 36-year-old actor, in an interview, shared details of his meeting with Oscar-winning star, saying: "I met Brad Pitt actually at the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' premiere. He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it. I didn't get attacked by the security team or anything. It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I'd hoped and imagined."
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor spoke candidly about his excitement for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. "It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika Waititi, at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane," he said.
While Extraction is releasing today on Netflix, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is slated to release in the US on February 18, 2022.