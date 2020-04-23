‘Hunger Games’ to return on the big screen with a prequel helmed by Francis Lawrence

After a prequel novel of 'The Hunger Games', a film too is now officially in the works

Rise and shine to all the Hunger Games fans who had been clinging on to the widely-popular trilogy over the years.

It looks like the odds are finally in our favour today as following the news of a prequel novel encircling President Snow’s story, a film too is now officially in the works.

Production studio Lionsgate announced earlier that director Francis Lawrence who had helmed Catching Fire as well as Mockingjay is back onboard for the prequel adapted on Suzanne Collins’ upcoming novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

The film, along with the novel which is also to be released in the near future, will pull the story back 64 years prior to the time period of the original book and a decade after the civil war of Panem while shifting the focus from Katniss Everdeen to the tyrannical President Snow.

The story will revolve around Snow at age 18 who will be given the opportunity mentor the 10th Annual Hunger Games, which he believes would prove fruitful for his family.

The new book will show a Snow poles apart from the one we are familiar with, as his past self shows him as a spirited, charismatic and even valiant individual.

While casting deets are yet to get finalized, fans know for sure that the original cast including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, won’t be coming back as Katniss and her pals would not have even been born in that era.

Collins in a statement quoted by The Wrap said: “Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I’m delighted to be returning to them with this new book.”

“It’s such a pleasure to be reuniting with Nina, Francis, and Michael to adapt the novel to the screen, and having them share their remarkable talents, once again, with the world of Panem."

While the film’s release date is far from getting announced as of yet, the novel will be hitting the shelves on May 19.