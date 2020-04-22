Taylor Swift slays ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ performance for ‘Together At Home’. Photo: Variety

Taylor Swift’s recent performance of Soon You’ll Get Better for One World: Together At Home was a rather touching experience as it allowed her the opportunity to work through her feelings as her mother went through cancer on her own.

The performance occurred days after she postponed her tour dates for over a year. "I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," she tweeted. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift’s team stated, “Fighting COVID-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be top priority. Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period time.”

“With so many events throughout the world already cancelled and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”