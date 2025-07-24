Bad Bunny reveals how he felt to meet Adam Sandler for first time

Bad Bunny has recently shared his real reaction after meeting Adam Sandler for the first time for their new movie, Happy Gilmore 2.

The Puerto Rican rapper made an appearance alongside costar Adam on the July 22 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

During their joint appearance, Bad Bunny revealed how it felt to meet the Blended actor for the first time in life.

“I would say we met through text message,” replied the 31-year-old.

Although the rapper and Adam had been communicating via text messages, Bad Bunny opened up that he was on the lookout for 50 First Dates actor every time he went to a basketball game.

“The first time that I saw him, it was at a Lakers game,” mentioned the musician while Adam co-signed the story.

However, the Murder Mystery actor’s daughter recognised the rapper and pointed Bad Bunny out to Adam across the court.

“And then we locked eyes and then I gave you some love from across the court,” quipped Adam.

The rapper admitted he “cried” when he made the eye contact with the Click actor.

Interestingly, Bad Bunny mentioned that he tried to hold back the tears but he got emotional mainly because the actor recognised him.

The rapper added that he was “a little tipsy,” which is why he had this emotional breakdown.

Meanwhile, Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 25.