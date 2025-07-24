Gwyneth Paltrow sparks debate on cosmetic procedures with new video

Gwyneth Paltrow leaves fans questioning shocking appearance change

Gwyneth Paltrow left fans concerned with a distinct change in her appearance as she shared a cooking video on her Instagram.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her recipe for Korean steak and eggs, but her followers were more focused on her lips than the food, as her upper lip appeared to be poutier.

“Made with love, a little heat, and packed with flavor,” Paltrow captioned the video of herself preparing the dish.

Fans gathered under the Goop founder’s comments section and while some appreciated her culinary skills, others were harsh about her noticeably different appearance.

“What have you done on your lips?” one wrote, while another asked, “Is there something with her lips?”

“Something happened to her top lip,” a third chimed in, and a fourth noted, “I really wish she’d be honest about the work she’s had recently because she sells anti-aging products. She looks amazing but like be honest. Especially when that’s what your brand is all about.”

One went on to claim that she has “Marge Simpson lips.”

Although Paltrow has not addressed the comments, she has been candid about getting cosmetic procedures done in the past.

Back in 2021, the actress revealed that she uses Xeomin, an anti-wrinkle injectable, to accomplish her youthful glow.

“By getting injectables, it’s like admitting a vulnerability. I think sometimes honesty is perceived to be a weakness,” she told Harper’s Bazaar at the time. “There does seem to be a lot of stigma around injections.”