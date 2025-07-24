‘Wicked: For Good’ excites fans with fresh update about sequel

‘Wicked: For Good’ reveals exciting update for upcoming sequel

Wicked shared a thrilling update for the fans of upcoming sequel For Good by offering a fresh glimpse of its main characters.

The film became a global sensation, grossing more than $750 million worldwide, according to Billboard.

Taking to its official Instagram account, the page dropped a breathtaking promotional photo of the highly anticipated sequel.

The poster featured Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard and Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible.

The post was captioned, "Emerald City awaits. #WickedForGood."

Soon the post was filled with comments of excited fans, including Barbie movie official page also writing, "OMW from Barbie Land to visit! [sparkle emoji]."

"I'm ready… but I’m also not ready! I don’t want this to be the end," one fan wrote.

One more added, "Movie of the year already."

"This is cool looking," another fan wrote.

One user echoed the sentiments, "OMG MOVIE OF THE YEAR IS COMING IN 4 MONTHS... Now THIS is a movie poster... We are so ready."

Last month, the first trailer of Wicked: For Good was dropped, featuring the return of Elphaba as the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda as the Good Witch of North. Following their story after Elphaba’s banishment from Oz.

The film also stars Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp.

Wicked: For Good is slated for slated for release on November 21.