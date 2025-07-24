Benedict Cumberbatch ‘delighted’ to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival

Benedict Cumberbatch has recently expressed his elation for receiving Golden Eye Award at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.

In a press statement shared via Deadline, the Doctor Strange actor feels “honoured” to be invited to The Zurich Film Festival to receive The Golden Eye Award.

Benedict noted that this festival is “important in recognising, encouraging and supporting all movie-makers across the world, with emphasis on inspiring new talent and voices, something close to my heart”.

“I am delighted to be accepting this special award,” said the 49-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that Sherlock actor will receive the award on September 29 and he will also give a masterclass for the Zurich audience.

In another statement, Christian Jungen, Festival Director of the Zurich Film Festival, praised the actor, saying he is “one of the most versatile character actors of his generation”.

“He comes from the theatre, masters his craft in every role, and gives his characters emotional depth – whether as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game or as superhero Doctor Strange in the Marvel universe,” pointed out Christian.

“We have shown many of his films at the ZFF in recent years and are delighted to be able to welcome him to Zurich in person for the first time, both as an actor and as the producer of The Thing With Feathers,” added the festival director.

For the unversed, Benedict has worked with seasoned movie-makers throughout his career.

They included Jane Campion, Joe Wright, Steve McQueen, and Wes Anderson.

However, In his latest movie, The Thing With Feathers, Benedict is directed by Dylan Southern.

Meanwhile, Zurich Film Festival will run from September 25 to October 5.