Jeremy Allen White heats up romance rumours with ‘The Bear’ co-star

Jeremy Allen White continues to stir the pot on his relationship rumours with The Bear co-star Molly Gordon with their latest outing together.

Earlier this week the 34-year-old actor was seen supporting his alleged love interest at the premiere of her new project.

On Tuesday, July 22, the two were spotted together at a New York City screening of her new movie, Oh, Hi!

Reportedly the potential lovebirds were holding each other’s hands from time to time further fueling the romance chatters.

For the unversed, the Shameless actor and Gordan, 29, first sparked dating rumours in September 2024, when they were spotted kissing in public.

In June 2025, when the actress was asked about the viral photos, she avoided it, saying, "With the internet, I just think — I even see it in myself as a fan of things — we’re just a more judgmental society."

Before sparking romance rumours with his co-star, White was earlier linked to New Woman singer Rosalia. They were last seen together at a Mr. Beef pop-up event in Los Angeles in July 2024.

White is a father of two. He shares daughters Ezer and Dolores with estranged wife Addison Timlin, who filed for divorce in 2023.