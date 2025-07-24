Sophie Turner puts differences aside with Joe Jonas for kids

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas reunited for their children, prioritising daughters’ happiness over their personal conflicts.

Putting aside their differences to co-parent, the Do Revenge star attended a get together with the Sucker singer and his family, including Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, in Miami, Florida.

Despite a decent reunion after their messy divorce, Sophie, 29, and the Jonas Brothers band members appeared to maintain distance while reuniting on Tuesday, July 22, to celebrate their eldest daughter Willa’s fifth birthday.

In addition to Willa, the former couple also share a three-year-old daughter Delphine, whom they welcomed together on July 14, 2022.

While the Game of Thrones alum and Joe, 35, have rarely been seen together publicly since finalising divorce last year, the latest sighting marked her first gathering with her ex’s family since their split.

Also according to a picture obtained by Daily Mail, the Barely Lethal actress was seen standing away from the Cake By the Ocean singer and his family to answer a video call.

Sophie, who recently rekindled her romance with boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, and the Jonas family were all seen together at Joe's condo in Miami, enjoying late afternoon drinks under the Florida sun by the balcony.

For the unversed, the exes, who had been married for nearly four years, first announced their separation in early September 2023.

Sophie and Joe filed for divorce in early September 2023, which was finalised in December 2023, with both parties reaching a settlement on custody and other matters.