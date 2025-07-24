Vanessa Kirby credits ‘Fantastic Four’ in preparing her for motherhood

Vanessa Kirby credits ‘Fantastic Four’ on helping her embrace motherhood

Vanessa Kirby acknowledged how her Fantastic Four character Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, a pregnant superhero, helped her prepare for motherhood.

Kirby stars alongside Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch) in the new Marvel film.

In conversation with People magazine, The Crown actress reflected on the character's journey while admiring her strength.

"Sue was never sat down. She was never huffing and puffing about it," she said. "It didn't define who she was."

The Napoleon actress went on to say, "She was absolutely a mother, and of course, in the comics, that's so definitively her. But she's also been a team member that defends, that goes up against great threats."

The Oscar nominated actress who revealed her pregnancy in May, added, "I literally had the lived experience of somebody who was doing this incredibly sacred thing and fulfilling what she needed to do at the same time as a woman and a team member, and that changed me."

Set in retro-futuristic 1960s, the four characters began working in superhero team after receiving superpowers following a space mission. They team up together to fight against the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) and her boss, a planet-eating god named Galactus, who threatens to destroy the Fantastic Four's Earth.

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will release in theatres on July 24.