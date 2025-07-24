Tim Burton, Jenna Ortega's chemistry shines in 'Wednesday' interview

Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the upcoming second season of Netflix's hit series, Wednesday, and the possibility of a third Beetlejuice movie.

In the interview, Burton expressed his excitement about continuing the story, saying, "It was the idea of exploring something on a longer time frame, and she's an interesting character."

He also praised Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams, noting that she's a character who's "all about being subtle because she doesn't really have a huge range of emotions."

Ortega, who has grown into her role as a producer on the show, discussed her accidental controversy during press for Season 1, where she mentioned "changing lines" and "had to put [her] foot down."

Reflecting on the incident, she said, "In no way did I mean to come across that way. I spend a lot of time in my head, and I have all these different trains of thought, and all I needed to say was, 'I improvise.'" Ortega has since learned from the experience and now has more creative control over the show.

When asked about the potential for a third Beetlejuice movie, neither Burton nor Ortega seemed aware of the plans. Burton jokingly said, "Really? Nobody told me. Maybe I've been replaced."

The You alum chimed in with a humorous suggestion, "Maybe [my character] Astrid dies and goes to heaven instead [of the films' Netherworld]. They should just take Baby Beetlejuice on tour and send him to Hawaii."

Burton expressed his reservations about making a third movie, saying, "It took 35 years to make the second one, so by that time I'll be 105. It's like trying to re-create the Wednesday dance scene. I love the characters, but I don't necessarily see it."

Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday will arrive in two parts: Part 1 on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3.

With the show's renewal for a third season already confirmed, fans can look forward to more of Wednesday Addams' dark adventures.