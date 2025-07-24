Meryl Streep's first look as iconic Miranda Priestly revealed

Meryl Streep first look as iconic Miranda Priestly revealed

Meryl Streep has arrived on set of the long-awaited Devil Wears Prada 2 to play the beloved character, Miranda Priestly.

The upcoming movie is the sequel of Devil Wears Prada, based on Lauren Weisberger's book of the same name.

It original movie's plot followed Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) a recent college graduate eager to pursue career in journalism. She ends up working as a junior assistant for Miranda, the editor-in-chief of Runway, a fictional high-fashion magazine.

The three-time Oscar winner stepped out on the film set in New York City on Wednesday, channelling the energy of her character exactly the same after 20 years.

The Mama Mia! star turned heads, sporting Miranda's iconic white hairstyle, a khaki trench coat, belted mustard-brown pencil midi skirt and purple V-neck blouse.

To elevate her look she paired it with coordinating pumps, sunglasses and simple gold earrings.

Streep's new look came few days after Hathaway teased that filming was officially underway via her Tiktok account.

In addition to Streep and Hathaway, many original stars are reprising their roles including, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Tracie Thoms.

Last month, it was revealed by Entertainment Weekly report that Adrian Grenier, who played Andy's boyfriend, Nate, in the first film, would not return for the sequel.

The new love interest will be played by Australian actor Patrick Brammall. Meanwhile, there are new additions to the cast including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Rachel Bloom, Pauline Chalamet, and Kenneth Branagh.

The plot for Devil Wears Prada 2 is being kept under wraps. The film is set to release on May 1, 2026.