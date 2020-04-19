close
Sun Apr 19, 2020
Entertainment

April 19, 2020

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz spend time with their pet dogs in self-isolation

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz spending time with their pet dogs in self-isolation

Pakistani celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are spending quality time with their pet dogs during the coronavirus lockdown.

Yasir took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with their pet dogs named Mogambo, Loosy, Gogo and Biscuit.

He wrote, “mogambo loosy aur biscuit is liye pani nahi pi rahay kyon k Gogo badmash peeny nahi de raha . apni height ka faida uthata hai warna mogambo us se 4 saal bara hai. wesy sab good guys hain #lockdown #gogo #mogambo #loosy #biscuit.

This is not the first time the celebrity couple have treated their fans with cute pictures. Yasir and Iqra have been sharing updates, from their time in self-isolation, regularly.

