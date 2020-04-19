Reese Witherspoon makes a bold statement about her arrest in 2013

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reese Witherspoon has come forth reflecting on her 2013 arrest, saying that her behaviour was unacceptable.
“You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f–ing refreshing to me,” Jameela Jamil said to Reese, on an episode of her podcast I Weigh.
In response, Reese revealed that she regrets getting arrested because she did something really stupid.
“But I did something really stupid,” she admitted.
“It was so embarrassing and dumb,” the actress said. “But you know what? Turns out, I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”
Reese was arrested in 2013, along with her husband Jim Toth. He was charged with drunk driving, while she faced a count of disorderly conduct for interfering with police.
Appearing on multiple occasions, Reese previously apologised for her conduct.
“It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behaviour,” she said.
