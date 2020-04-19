Reese Witherspoon makes a bold statement about her arrest in 2013

Reese Witherspoon has come forth reflecting on her 2013 arrest, saying that her behaviour was unacceptable.



“You apologized and shamed yourself in a way that was so f–ing refreshing to me,” Jameela Jamil said to Reese, on an episode of her podcast I Weigh.

In response, Reese revealed that she regrets getting arrested because she did something really stupid.

“But I did something really stupid,” she admitted.

“It was so embarrassing and dumb,” the actress said. “But you know what? Turns out, I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I’m just a human being.”

Reese was arrested in 2013, along with her husband Jim Toth. He was charged with drunk driving, while she faced a count of disorderly conduct for interfering with police.

Appearing on multiple occasions, Reese previously apologised for her conduct.

“It was definitely a scary situation and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police and I’m very sorry for my behaviour,” she said.