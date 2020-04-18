David Warner fights the quarantine blues with Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

Australian cricketer David Warner found a way to spread joy amongst his Indian fans after he and his daughter shook a leg to a Bollywood blockbuster hit song in a bid to ward off the looming sense of panic.

The 33-year-old opening batsman turned to his social media in a bid to drive quarantine blues away by swaying to Katrina Kaif’s hit dance number Sheila Ki Jawani from Tees Maar Khan, alongside his daughter Indi.

The two videos posted on his Instagram, show his daughter donning what appears to be a somewhat traditional India ghagra choli as they follow the Bollywood beauty’s famous steps from the iconic song.

“Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me someone!!!!!! #statue,” he said in the recent video.

In another video posted earlier where the adorable father-daughter duo dance to the same song, Warner wrote: “somebody help us please!!” along with laughing emoji.



The TikTok videos surely brought about smiles for all fans of the Aussie fighting the isolation blues over on this side of the world.

